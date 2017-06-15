Ghana youngster Enock Gyimah poised to secure a deal with Italian clubs

Ghana youngster Enock Gyimah is set to undergo trials with 3 Italian teams, Bologna, SPAL and Novara before the start of the 2017/18 Serie A season.

The 18-year old earned an opportunity to train with the clubs after his sterling performance for his club FCD Altovicentino in the Serie D where he scored 5 goals in 9 games.

The industrious forward who is eager to play mainstream European football could be landing himself a deal should he impress officials of the clubs.

The former BA United player will start his trials with Serie A side Bologna this week before later move to newly promoted Serie A side SPAL.

He will complete his round trial with Serie B side Novara Calcio hoping to get the best out of the three teams to join next season.

Gyimah, a former Aspire Academy star played for BA United after he returned from his stay with the world class Qatar Academy side and returned to Europe after BA United were relegated in the 2014/15 Ghana Premier League season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

