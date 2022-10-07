Ghana youngster Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer 'feels at home' at Hamburger

Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer says he feels at home at Hamburger SV after an impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Königsdörffer who joined Hamburger from Dynamo Dresden in the summer has already scored five goals in all competitions in the season.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals in 8 matches in the Bundesliga 2 and has also netted two goals in an appearance in the DFB Pokal.

Königsdörffer played a pivotal role with a wonderful super solo in Hamburger's victory over Hannover 96 last weekend.

The new Ghana international scored the winning goal when his side came from behind to claim a 2-1 win.

"Such a goal doesn't happen that often. It was nice, I was able to help the team. We took three points with us. That is good for our situation," he said after the game.

"It was something special, but I don't want to rest on a goal now,"

The attacker also revealed that Ghana head coach coach Otto Addo saw his goal and congratulated him.

"He congratulated me," Königsdörffer emphasized.

"I continue to develop. We have a lot of ball possession at HSV. We just do it well as a team. I get good games and try to use them," he added.