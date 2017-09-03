Ghana youth defender Emmanuel Ntim signs Valenciennes extension before Chambly loan move

Defender Emmanuel Ntim signed a one-year contract extension for French second-tier side Valenciennes before being sent out on loan.

The Ghana youth international will spend the rest of the season at third-tier side Chambly.

He is a right back and can play as centre back too.

Last season he made 19 appearances for Valenciennes in the French Ligue 2.

Ntim is former Right to Dream Academy graduate and played for Ghana at the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand.

