Ghana youth defender Kennedy Boateng scores to propel LASK Linz to promotion in Austria

Published on: 25 February 2017
Kennedy Boateng scored for LASK Linz on Friday: PHOTOGRAPH: LASK Linz Official Facebook Page

Ghana international Kennedy Boateng scored his debut league goal for LASK Linz who are chasing promotion to the Austrian top-tier league.

Boateng, 20, netted the third goal at the Das.Goldberg Stadion in Grodig as the table-toppers clinched a 3-0 win over second-placed Liefering on Friday.

The former West African Football Academy player added his name to the score-sheet when he scored two after recess to seal the maximum points for his side.

Boateng played just his second game of the season for LASK.

