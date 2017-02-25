Ghana youth defender Kennedy Boateng scores to propel LASK Linz to promotion in Austria

Ghana international Kennedy Boateng scored his debut league goal for LASK Linz who are chasing promotion to the Austrian top-tier league.

Boateng, 20, netted the third goal at the Das.Goldberg Stadion in Grodig as the table-toppers clinched a 3-0 win over second-placed Liefering on Friday.

The former West African Football Academy player added his name to the score-sheet when he scored two after recess to seal the maximum points for his side.

Boateng played just his second game of the season for LASK.

