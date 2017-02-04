Ghana youth international David Atanga perpetuates scoring form for Austrian side Mattersburg

Former Ghana U20 midfielder David Atanga netted his second goal in the mid-season warm-up friendlies for Austrian side SV Mattersburg as they hammered Wiener SK 4-0 on Friday evening.

The 2015 Black Satellites midfielder added his name to the score-sheet with a 22nd minute effort at the Pappelstadion.

The Red Bull Salzburg loanee quit German side FC Heidenheim for footballing reasons and joined Mattersburg where he believes he can rediscover his form.

He scored his debut goal against a South Korean side nine days ago.

