Former Ghana U20 midfielder Derrick Mensah has marked his debut for his new Czech Republic side MFK Karvina.

He came off the bench to play in their 5-0 humiliation at home to his former club Banik Ostrava.

Mensah has penned a three-year contract after leaving Norwegian side Haugesund.

He spent the first of the season on Croatian Division One Side Istra 1964.

