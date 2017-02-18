Ghana youth midfielder Emmanuel Oti makes loan switch from Portuguese side Braga to Esbjerg in Denmark

Ghana youth international Emmanuel Oti Essigba has completed a short-term loan switch from Portuguese side Sporting Braga to Danish Superliga outfit Esbjerg.

The 20-year-old joins the Danish side for footballing reasons as he has struggled to make the cut at Braga.

He was handed his debut on Friday as he lasted 71 minutes and helped the Blue and Whites to a 3-0 win over SønderjyskE.

Oti joined Braga after the 2013 African U17 Championship where Ghana failed to progress.

