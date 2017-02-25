Ghana youth star Atanga set to clash with parent club Red Bull Salzburg in Austrian top-flight

Ghana youth international David Atanga will be lined up to face his parent club Red Bull Salzburg by rivals Mattersburg in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday evening.

Atanga, 20, joined Mattersburg as a loanee from Salzburg in the winter and has assisted a goal in his opening two games for the club so far.

The 2015 Ghana U20 midfielder has slotted in well into the club's midfield and is expected to be started against his mother club in a highly anticipated clash.

The two clubs have each won all of their seven (7) league games in 2017 and boost of great forms.

Atanga made his name at Salzburg after playing in the UEFA Champions League preliminary rounds as a teenager.

But he joined German side Heidenheim where he failed to make impact and returned to Austria to join Mattersburg.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)