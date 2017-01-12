Ghana youth star Dauda Mohammed holds first training with Belgian side Anderlecht

Ghana U20 striker Dauda Mohammed held his first training session with Belgian giants Anderlecht after completing his long awaited move to the Royal Club.

The former Asante Kotoko striker signed a four and a half year deal with the Belgian topflight on Monday at an undisclosed fee.

The talented goal scorer was unveiled to the Anderlecht family and commenced training with the Royal Club on Tuesday afternoon.

Even though the fee is undisclosed, media reports suggests that Dauda is believed to have joined Anderlecht for a fee around $450,000.

He will join Ghanaian contingent of Black Stars winger Frank Acheampong and former Dreams FC right back Adjei Sowah at the club.

Dauda, 19, has been one of the top talents in the league season scoring eight goals in twenty appearances last season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

