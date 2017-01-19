Ghana youth star David Atanga joins Austrian top-flight side Mattersburg on six-month loan

Former Ghana U20 star David Atanga has joined Austrian top flight side Mattersburg in a six month loan spell.

Atanga wants to kick-start his career after terminating a season-long loan deal at German Bundesliga II side FC Heidenheim.

The 19-year-old failed to secure a regular playing time at the club, forcing the German side to terminate the deal.

The former Ghana Under-20 midfielder made only four appearances for the side during the difficult loan spell at the club.

Owned by Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, Atanga is assured more playing with Mattersburg who are at the foot of the table.

