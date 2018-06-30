Ghana youth star David Atanga joins German side Greuther Fürth

Ghana youth star David Atanga Doona has joined German Bundesliga 2 side Greuther Fürth for a season long loan from Austrian Bundesliga giants Red Bull Salzburg.

The talented player joins the Shamroacks after several interests from clubs in the Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, Swiss Super League and Dutch league.

According to the sporting director of Greuther Furth, he believes Atanga will add something different to their style of play because of his quality as a winger.

” The 21-year-old is very Fast, agile and technically savvy,” said sports director Rachid Azzouzi

“I know David from my time in Austria. He is a highly talented player and will bring speed and wit, “said coach Damir Buric.

David Atanga will start training with his new team on Saturday June 30, 2018.

The former Ghana U-20 player spent the second round of the 2017/2018 season on loan with Austrian team Saint Pöltenscoring 7 goals from 13 games and 2 assists.