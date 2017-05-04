Ghana youth star Kingsley Sarfo on Manchester City radar

Red-hot Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has emerged on the radar of English giants Manchester City.

Sarfo, who has hogged the headlines in the Swedish top-flight with IK Sirius, is being targeted by the English Premier League side.

Scouts of Manchester City have been keeping tabs on the Ghanaian who has delighted the Allsvenskan league this season.

Sarfo is regarded as a huge potential with his immense qualities showing on weekly basis.

He has scored three goals so far for IK Sirius.

By Patrick Akoto

