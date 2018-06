Former Black Satellites winger Prosper Kasim scored his 3rd goal of the season for Mjällby in their 4-0 away win over Lund is the Swedish second tier league.

The Ghanaian forward scored in the 83rd minute to put the icing on the cake at Klostergårdens IP in Lund.

The win means Mjällby have occupied the top spot after 13 matches with 27 points.

Out of the 13 games played so far, Prosper Kasim has featured in 11 of them, scoring 3 times with 3 assists.