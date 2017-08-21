Ghana youth striker Emmanuel Boateng debuts for Levante in Spanish La Liga win

Ghana youth striker Emmanuel Boateng made his Levante debut on Monday night in their 1-0 win over Villarreal at home in the Spanish La Liga.

The 21-year-old replaced Jose Campana in a tactical substitution by coach Juan Muniz on 85 minutes.

Three minutes later he was celebrated with Jose Luis Morales who converted a spot-kick to collect the points for the promoted side.

Boateng signed a four year contract last week from Portuguese Liga side Moreirense.

