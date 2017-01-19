Ghanaian Alhassan Wakaso grateful to Majeed Waris for helping him settle in France

Newly signed Lorient midfielder Alhassan Wakaso is full of praise for Abdul Majeed Waris who has been influential since his arrival in France last week.

Alhassan signed a three year deal with Lorient last week and was quickly drafted into the team that played over the weekend.

The 24-year-old is expected to make his debut against Monaco on Sunday but says he owes gratitude to Waris who has been supportive since his arrival in France.

“France has been very welcoming to me and I am slowly getting use to my new team mates because that is very important,” Alhassan said

“I have say a good thank you to my brother Waris who has been very supportive to me since I arrived in France.”

