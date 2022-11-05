GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian Ansgar Knauff nets winner as Frankfurt claim away victory in Bundesliga

Published on: 05 November 2022
Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Augsburg 2-1 in the Bundesliga thanks to a 64th minute goal by youngster Ansgar Knauff.

This season, the winger has struggled to replicate his last season's form, which saw him receive high praise for Frankfurt's Europa League success, but he reminded everyone of his quality on Saturday.

The German youth star, who has Ghanaian roots, placed his finish into the far corner to secure three points for Frankfurt at Augsburg.

This is his first goal of the season, and he will be hoping for more for Frankfurt. The 21-year-old will not be in Qatar for the upcoming World Cup because he was not selected for Germany's preliminary squad.

Knauff was born in Göttingen to a German mother and Ghanaian father but was raised by his single mother.

 

