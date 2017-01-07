Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu eager to excel at Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu is keen to excel at Dutch top-flight side Go Ahead Eagles.

Manu, 23, signed a short term loan deal with the relegation-trapped Eredivisie side on the last day of 2016.

The Pride of the IJsselKowet have also acquired 19-year-old Spanish starlet Pedro Chirivella from Liverpool to augment their squad for the second round of the league.

Manu who enjoyed limited success at Brighton and Hove Albion is eager to get his career back on track.

"I have been involved a little in the first half of the season and still did hear from many people that Go Ahead Eagles has had some difficult times with scoring. I hope and believe that I can be important in that area with assists and goals. I'm going to give in any case no less than anything," he told GA Ahead's official website.

The attacker has enormous experience from playing on the Dutch top-flight after excelling at Feyenoord three seasons ago.

