Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu has no regrets joining Dutch outfit Go Ahead Eagles after frustrating spell at Brighton

Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu says he does not regret his decision to return to the Netherlands following a terrible spell at English side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 23-year-old endured a frustrating time at the English Championship side after joining from Feyenoord Rotterdam.

The former Holland youth international has hit the ground running since joining Go Ahead Eagles.

And he says he has no regrets over his decision to return to his favourites grounds.

