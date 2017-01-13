Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu relaunches career with powerful display for Go Ahead Eagles in Dutch top-flight league clash with AZ Alkmaar

Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu marked his debut for Go Ahead Eagles in Dutch Eredivisie on Friday night.

The striker made a losing start on his return but put in a strong performance despite his Eagles side slipping to a 3-1 loss.

The attacker was the most dangerous man on the pitch as he tormented AZ Alkmaar defenders with his extraordinary physique and good eye for goal but he was kept at bay as the opening half ended in a stalemate at the De Adelaarshorst.

It was the first time the former Dutch U21 attacker was playing in the Eredivisie since August 8, 2015 when he helped Feyenoord to win 3-2 against FC Utrecht.

Wout Weghorst scored for AZ in the 69th minute to open the scoring before Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored a late brace while Jarchinio Antonia netted a face-saving goal for the bottom-placed side.

The 23-year-old walked straight into Hans de Koning's starting line up and impressed in attack for the relegation threatened side but was replaced by Randy Wolters in the 78th minute after failing to find the back of the net.

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen also started the game in midfield for AZ who were chasing for their 8th win of the season.

Manu, on loan from English Championship side Brighton & Hove Albion, is hoping to gain more playing time on his return to the Dutch top-tier league.

He spent two seasons warming the bench under Chris Hughton at Brighton but decided against staying for the rest of the season as he joined The pride of the IJsselKowet.

The Dordrecht-born carved a niche for himself in the Eredivisie with a dazzling form for Feyenoord.

Manu was tip for international football with Ghana following his swashbuckling displays at Feyenoord but his form for the past two seasons in England displaced his chances.

He has successfully completed his nationality switch from the Netherlands to Ghana. He represented the Dutch at various youth levels.

