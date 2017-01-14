Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu satisfied with Go Ahead Eagles debut in Dutch top-flight and eager to impress

Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu has expressed satisfaction with his performance on his return to the Dutch Eredivisie.

The 24-year-old made his return to the Dutch top-flight league by playing 78 minutes for Go Ahead Eagles in their 3-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Friday.

The Brighton loanee tells GHANAsoccernet.com he was impressed with his debut performance and is eager to do more.

"It was great feeling to be back on the pitch after not being involved at Brighton for a while. I think especially in the first-half I had some good moments where I showed myself," he told GSN's El Akyereko.

The striker played his first match in the Eredivisie since August 2015.

He joined Go Ahead Eagles on loan for the remainder of the season from English Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion.

By El Akyereko

