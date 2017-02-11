Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu to miss Go Ahead Eagles clash with ADO Den Haag in Holland due to suspension

Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu will not be in action for Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch top-flight on Saturday due to suspension.

The 23-year-old was sent off last weekend as he helped them to a 2-1 away win over NEC Nijmegen.

Manu has been irrepressible since his arrival in the Eredivisie from English side Brighton, scoring once and providing assist to end the Eagles' winless run.

The Eagles host ADO Den Haag on Saturday evening and the Ghanaian would be watching from the stands but he will be available for his club on Friday when they travel Roda JC.

He joined on loan and would return to the English side at the end of the season.

The former Feyenoord attacker is now available to play for Ghana.

