Ghanaian attacker Gilbert Koomson powers Aalesund to victory with first goal of the season

Ghanaian forward Gilbert Koomson scored his very first goal for Aalesund FK in the Norwegian Eliteserien on Sunday against Sandefjord Fotball.

The 28-year-old climbed off the bench to score the winning goal for Aalesund as they beat Sandefjord at the Color Line Stadium.

Koomson's second half strike was all Aalesund needed to record their five win on home soil in the league this season.

He scored the much needed goal in the 73rd minute of the game after receiving a pass from Kristoffer Odemarksbakken.

He was introduced in the game in the 66th minute having replaced Nigerian forward Moses Ebiye.

Koomson is on loan from Bodø/Glimt until the end of the current season as he joined in September.

He has a total of 21 appearances in the Norwegian Eliteserien and has scored once and assisted once in the process.

He played 14 matches for Bodø/Glimt before switching to Aalesund where he has managed to make 7 appearances so far.