Ghanaian striker John Antwi rescues point for Misr Lel Makasa in Egyptian top flight

Published on: 27 February 2017
John Antwi

Ghanaian striker John Antwi scored his second goal of the season for Misr Lel Makasa in their 3-3 stalemate against ENPPI in the Egyptian Premier League over the weekend.

Antwi rescued his side as they looked set for defeat by scoring late to earn a point at the Petrosport Stadium in Kattameya.

The former Dreams FC attacker has been in good form this campaign, producing the goals when it matters most for his club.

The 25-year-old is on loan from giants Al Ahly.

 

