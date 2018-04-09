Ghanaian attacker John Yeboah scores brace as Wolfsburg U19 defeat St. PauliU19

German-born Ghanaian attacker John Yeboah Zamora hit a brace for Wolfsburg U19 side in their 4-2 win over St. Pauli U19 in the German youth league at the AOK Stadium.

Charles-Jesaga Herrmann, who is a son of Ghana legend Charles Akunnor, opened the scoring for the Wolfs in the 18th minute of the game.

Yeboah extended Wolfsburg advantage five minutes later with sleek finish.

The 17-year-old grabbed his second goal of the game on the 75th minute mark as Ingo Schlösser's side run away with a 4-2 victory.

Yeboah was born to Ghanaian parents and has featured for the Germany U16, U17 and U19.

