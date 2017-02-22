Ghanaian attacker Patrick Twumasi keen to win Kazakh Super Cup crown with Astana on Friday

Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi is eager to win the Kazakh Super crown ahead of Astana's clash against Kairat on Friday.

The two giants will clash in the Super clash to usher in the new season.

Astana clinched the league title while Kairat won the FA Cup.

And the Ghanaian striker, who has impressed since joining, is anticipating a tough clash.

“It is going to be a great game, I am looking forward to that, for me I want to help my team win the Super Cup, it is an important trophy for us,” he is quoted by Ghanasportsonline.

“We have won on two times but I want to win it again with Astana.

“We have prepared very well for the season and I just hope for an injury free season and hopefully I will give my best to the Club.”

The 22-year-old will be seeking his third silverware after winning the Kazakh league titles twice.

