Ghanaian attacker Quincy Osei netted the winning goal for KTP in their 3-2 victory over AC Kajaani in the Finish second-tier league at the Arto Tolsa Areena on Saturday.

The former Ghana u23 attacker popped up with a 88th minute strike to hand KTP the maximum points.

The goal is the 28-year-old's first in four games this season for KTP who are 8th on the 10-club league table.

The former Bechem United attacker joined KTP from AC Kajaani at the start of the 2014/15 campaign.