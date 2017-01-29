Ghanaian attacker Solomon Duah joins Finnish side KuPS and scores brace on debut
Ghanaian attacking midfielder Solomon Duah got his KuPS career to a flying start after scoring twice on his debut in the Finnish FA Cup.
The 24-year-old made the switch to the Yellow and Blacks after seven seasons with Inter Turku and is already making impact at the club.
The Accra-born, who now holds Finnish passport, scored his goals in the 26th and 33rd minutes as KuPS rubbished JJK 9-1 in the FA Cup in a Group E clash.
Duah is widely tipped to be influential for KuPS in the upcoming season in the Finnish top-flight.