Ghanaian attacker William Owusu scores as Royal Antwerp draw with Club Brugge in Belgium

Ghanaian attacker William Owusu Acheampong registered his name on the score sheet for Royal Antwerp as they drew 2-2 with Club Brugge in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League at the Bosuil Stadion on Sunday.

Antwerp got off to a flying start in the 25th minute through Brazilian midfielder Matheus from close range before William Acheampong doubled their lead in the 44th minute after he fed by veteran Belgian defender Jelle Van Damme.

However, the league leaders bounced back from the break with a zeal to get something out of the game and deservedly pulled a goal back through Croatian midfielder Ivan Tomecak just a minute to go in regulation time.

Brugge stunned the home side in the 92nd minute as Ruud Vormer powered home on the edge of the penalty box to rescue a point for his side.

Owusu was withdrawn in 82 minutes of the match. Antwerp occupy 5th spot with 35 points after 22.

