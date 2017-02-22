Ghanaian Aziz Tetteh donates to Lech Poznan’s academy player Herkt Sebastian

Ghana international Abdul Aziz Tetteh extended a helping hand to young Herkt Sebastian who was involved in a burn out where he lost most of his belongings.

The Ghanaian midfielder is enjoying his second season with the Polish giants after joining on from Greek side Platanias.

Tetteh is reported in the Polish media as one of the highest earning midfielders in the League and was one on hand to help Herkt Sebastian who has experienced a disaster in his life in the past week.

The midfielder Donated cash and other valuebale items and spoke about the need to help someone in need of help.

“If you look at where I come from its not been easy but now I am in a position to help so I have to,” Tetteh told Lech Poznan’s official page

“That is life if really happy to help because that is the essence of life in all directions.’”

Aziz has played in 17 league games this season with his club Lech Poznan sitting 4th on the league table.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)