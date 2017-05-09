Ghanaian-born Enock Kwateng earns call up into France U20
Ghanaian-born international Enock Kwateng has earned a call up into the U20 side of France following an impressive season for Nantes.
Enock who has featured for Ligue1 side Nantes FC is among a group of Ligue1 promising youngsters monitored and selected by the France U20 coach ahead of the U20 World Cup to take place later this year.
Enock, 18, who managed 7 appearances in 37 Ligue 1 games this campagn will miss next weekend game.
The energic defender is eligible to play for the Black Stars since he is yet to wear Les Bleus jersey.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter