German-born whizkid Gabriel Kyeremanteng could consider playing for Ghana at senior level in future

Ghanaian-born German youth international Gabriel Kyeremanteng will consider switching allegiance to play for Ghana in future.

The 18-year-old, who plays for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, has been touted as the next big thing.

The centre-forward has represented the European country at the U17 and 19 levels but has revealed he will consider playing for his native country at the senior level.

“It was really a good experience playing for Germany. Ghana?, maybe. When I get the call-up I might consider it,” he is quoted by Ghanasportsonline.

The youngster has tallied six goals in the UEFA Youth Champions League.

