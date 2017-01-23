Ghanaian born Mario Balotelli racially abused in France

Ghanaian born Italian international Mario Balotelli was racially abused ahead of his side’s 1-1 draw game against Bastia.

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Balotelli, 26, protested at his treatment in a social media post.

"We heard monkey noises in the warm-up and during the game. A few supporters insulted him the whole game. Balotelli was very, very upset."

Bastia released a statement on Saturday expressing surprise at the allegations.

"Having never noticed nor been informed, either by the referees, the delegates or any member of Nice of any incident of this type, it is with surprise that our club discovered these accusations, which carry considerable harm to the image of our club as a whole," the Bastia statement said.

