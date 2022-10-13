Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi may leave Chelsea on permanent basis next year

Former England youth international Callum Hudson-Odoi may decide to leave Chelsea permanently at the end of the season, according to reporter Iomie Stanley.

A few seasons ago, Hudson-Odoi was regarded as Chelsea's future - a special talent that does not come along very often and a player in whom the club had high hopes.

However, he had not reached the heights that many expected, and he was allowed to leave the club on loan for the season in the hope of getting some much-needed game time with Bayer Leverkusen over the summer.

The winger, who was once valued at £60 million, has already made seven Bundesliga starts and appears to be enjoying his time away from Stamford Bridge.

Despite reports that Chelsea are keen to keep Callum Hudson-Odoi for the foreseeable future, Stanley claims that the winger may seek a permanent move away from the club.

He told IcFootballnews: "From what I hear, because of his age and the fact that he can play in more than one position, Chelsea really don’t want to let Hudson-Odoi go anywhere."

"However – the winger knows that he may struggle for game time if he goes back to Stamford Bridge given all the players that Graham Potter will be looking to sign in the coming windows."

"He has no intention of sitting on the bench – watching his career pass him by and he knows that an impressive season in the Bundesliga will alert a number of clubs to a possible deal at the end of the season."

"Part of him may feel like he can win back his place in that Chelsea side – could be a massive part of the plans under Potter – but part of him knows that he would get better opportunities if he left Chelsea."

"So if the opportunity arises – then I can easily see Hudson-Odoi leaving the club on a more permanent basis."