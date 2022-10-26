Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi unsure of Chelsea future

Bayer Leverkusen winger Callum Hudson-Odoi admits he is unsure of his future at parent club Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi left Chelsea in the summer due to a lack of regular playing time, which he has found at Leverkusen. He has made 10 appearances, including eight starts in a row for Leverkusen.

"There were a lot of times when things were very good and you enjoy every part of it," he said before Leverkusen's Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. "And there were times and you think, 'what have I done wrong? Or what am I doing wrong not to be playing?'

"Sometimes it was difficult and frustrating. You are sitting on the bench or might not even be in the squad and then you're like 'what on earth have I done to deserve that?'

"I train well every day, I give my all in every game, but then I don't get picked. Of course, if there are other players doing well in your position, they should get picked as well, but at the same time, you always want to fight for your position and have a fair chance."

Hudson-Odoi has yet to meet with new Blues manager Graham Potter. The winger's Chelsea contract runs until the summer of 2024, just a year after his loan from Leverkusen expires.

He told BBC Sport: "I don't know what the future holds. Obviously, at the end of the season, I'll go back to Chelsea regardless and we'll see what happens from there. That's where I've always been since I was a kid.

"I always look at stuff as a learning curve, never negative. It's always a learning factor for what you do next time.

"My main focus right now is being here and helping the team as much as possible. I don't see that far down the line yet."