Ghanaian-Canadian Kwame Awuah revels in professional debut with New York City FC

Kwame Awuah is hungry for more following his professional debut in Sunday’s win over Atlanta United.

The versatile 21-year old joined NYCFC in the MLS SuperDraft in January and entered the field as a 90th minute substitute in place of Maxi Moralez in the 3-1 triumph.

Awuah described the moment as a dream come true and is now eager for more opportunities in a busy month ahead.

He told NYCFC.com: “It was an amazing feeling – you always want to have a debut with a great team – you dream about it when you’re a kid. Just to get on the field, no matter how much time I played, it’s a big deal for me and I enjoyed every second of it.

“I’ve got to take it day by day – next for me, I’ve just got to practice and try to earn a spot in the 18 again and then hopefully get some minutes as a few games come by.

“There’s going to be rotation, so I’ve just got to do my best, no matter what position they put me in and no matter for how long.”

For his Head Coach Patrick Vieira, it was a fitting reward for the Canadian youth international after his hard work on the training field.

Vieira said: “Kwame has been really good since he joined and he fully deserved to play some part in the game because of the way he conducts himself in training.

“He always focuses and works hard – I’m really looking forward to the next few games because he can show how good he is.”

Kwame went on to discuss the overall team performance from his colleagues as they ran out emphatic victors over Atlanta.

He felt as though it was a victory that was all about the work that was done in the week leading up to the game with Patrick and his right hand men.

Kwame added: “I attribute it to the coaching staff – the players prepared all week for this game and we followed the tactical plans to the tee.

“Patrick told us if we stuck to the plan, we were going to win, that’s exactly what happened. Everyone put in a team performance and it worked out in our favor.”

