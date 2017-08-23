Ghanaian clubs cast vote for FIFPro World XI

Players of the various Ghana Premier League clubs will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise on who makes it onto the 2017 FIFAPro World XI Team.

This year’s edition has seen a revamped format introduced by the world’s football governing body, with the votes – for the first time – open to all footballers around the globe.

Supervised by the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), clubs in the Ghanaian topflight will have the chance to partake in their year’s polls, as the best 11 players in their positions for the year under review are chosen.

https://twitter.com/PFAGofficial/status/899924169713954816

Players of Tema Youth, Medeama SC and Inter Allies have already cast their votes on who they think deserves to be on the 2017 FIFA FIFPro World XI team.

Over 60,000 ballot forms have been sent to 76 member countries to ensure all footballers around the world have the opportunity to vote.

https://twitter.com/PFAGofficial/status/899700133994123267

The winners will be announced at The FIFA Football Awards to be held on October 23 in London.

The FIFPro World XI will consist of one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards.

Last year’s team was made up of the usual star names, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez forming the attack.

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Andres Iniesta were voted as the midfielders, with Manuel Neuer being joined by Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo as goalkeeper and defenders respectively.

Credit: Pulse.com.gh

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)