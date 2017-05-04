Ghanaian community in France to hold football tourney as part of Ghana @60 celebration

The Ghanaian Community in France in co-operation with Ghanaian amateur footballers in France is taking an opportunity offered by the Mairie, City Council of Puteaux(92) near Paris to play a friendly football tournament to commemorate Ghana’s 60th Independence Anniversary Celebration in France.

It shall be one of the few of its kind played in the diaspora.

Five Ghanaian and foreign origin teams have been registered to contest for the Trophy and other awards.

All Ghanaians, Friends of Ghana and well wishers are cordially invited to the occasion.

Date: Monday 8th May 2017

Time: 10h00-17h00

Venue:Halles des Sports(Stadium)

2, allées Georges Hassoux, ile de Puteaux

92800 Puteaux.

Gate : Free

