Ghanaian Dan Agyei hoping to score more for League 1 side Walsall

DAN Agyei is targeting more goals for Walsall after netting on his Saddlers debut just before the international break.

The Burnley striker joined the League One outfit on loan until January on deadline day last week and he celebrated by scoring in a 2-1 win over Plymouth 48 hours later.

Agyei, 20, spent time on loan with Coventry City at the start of last season, scoring five goals, before returning to Turf Moor in January.

his latest adventure is one that excites him and he reveals he is looking forward to scoring more as it is his duty to get the team the required goals.

"The move was a last minute thing," he told the Express and Star.

"I was going to sign for another club. Walsall came in at the 11th hour and I decided to come here.

"I spoke to the gaffer on the phone and he really convinced me. He made me feel like coming to Walsall was the right move for me.

"I asked him what his plans were for me, how he sees me playing and how he sees me developing.

"And so far I have really enjoyed it. To get a debut goal and get up and running was great.

"I felt like I was a threat throughout the Plymouth game. I was getting chances and was a bit unlucky not to score before the goal.

"It was a great team performance and for me, hopefully the first of many goals."

Agyei moved to Turf Moor in the summer of 2015 after plundering 35 goals for AFC Wimbledon's under-18 and under-21 sides in the previous season.

The Clarets, who were in the Championship at the time, beat off Premier League competition to sign the Londoner.

And he said he chose Burnley as he felt the path to first-team football was clearer with the Clarets, and he is hoping another spell on loan can help him edge closer to that goal.

"For me it was all about playing football," he said.

"I knew if I played well and scored goals I would get an opportunity.

"I've played three first-team games there. I played against Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton.

"Now Sean Dyche has said he wants me to go out on loan to get more experience and I feel the way Walsall play will really suit me."

Agyei wasn't the only Claret loanee in goalscoring form at the weekend, with Ntumba Massanka scoring both of Wrexham's goals in their 2-0 win over Bromley.

“It has been a few games that I was on a little drought but hopefully I can pick up and do what I am here for," he said.

“As a striker you are judged on goals and I am delighted to get off the mark.”

