Ghanaian Darko Gyabi already catching the eye at Leeds United

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Darko Gyabi has already made an impression at Leeds United, having joined the club from Manchester City in the summer transfer window,

According to Joe Donnohue, a Yorkshire Evening Post journalist, the 18-year-old midfielder is already impressing for the Whites' U21 side despite having only arrived at Elland Road in a £5 million move from Manchester City back in July.

In his tweet, Donnohue said: “Liked the look of Darko Gyabi at LUFC so far. Strong, technical & vocal at times. Behind Romeo Lavia in the pecking order at City, which is no slight on him given Lavia has gone straight into a PL starting XI. Talent was always there, it just needed unlocking.”

Considering just how impressive Gyabi has been for Michael Skubala’s U21 side already this season, it very much appears as if Victor Orta sealed something of a masterclass when bringing the teenager to Leeds this summer, as the midfielder could well prove to develop into the Whites’ next big talent in the middle of the park.

Indeed, over his five Premier League 2 appearances in 2022/23, the £2.7m-rated youngster has already scored one goal – a tremendous strike in a 5-1 win over Nottingham Forest – and registered one assist – setting up Alfie McCalmont for Leeds’ fourth in the same fixture – for the U21s.

However, it is Gyabi’s composure on the ball that appears to be one of his more notable traits, with Donnohue also stating his belief that the England U19 international is a player who “moves through the gears really well, escapes pressure and can pick a forward pass.”

Furthermore, Jesse Marsch also appears to have taken notice of the 18-year-old, with the American stating of the playmaker back in July: “We were excited from the start about the possibility of adding him to the group and now watching him live and seeing his mentality to improve, even more so.”

As such, should the 48-year-old Whites boss place his trust in the former City starlet over the course of the 22/23 campaign, he could well be rewarded with the unearthing of Leeds’ next “exceptional” – in the words of Neil Harris – midfield talent, something that is sure to be an extremely exciting prospect for both the American and the Elland Road faithful alike.