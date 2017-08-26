Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong relishes Arsenal battle in Europa League

Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong is relishing the chance to face Arsenal in the Europa League after his club Red Star Belgrade were paired against the English giants in the Group stage.

The Serbian side have been pitted in Group H alongside Arsenal, FC Cologne and Belarusian giants BATE Borisov in Europe's second-tier club competition.

And the 24-year-old guardsman has reckoned the challenge his side will face in the group but remains defiant that they can hold their own to make a statement in the competition.

“As you know, It is a tough group but we will do everything possible to qualify to the next stage just as we did in the qualifiers,” Frimpong told footballmadeinghana.com

“We will prepare very well and take it game after game as we seek to qualify to the knockout phase.”

Red Star will open their campaign on home soil on September 14 against BATE Borisov.

