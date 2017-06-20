Ghanaian defender Akwasi Frimpong targets Europa spot with Red Star Belgrade

Ghanaian defender Abraham Akwasi Frimpong wants to reach the group stage of the Europa League with Red Star Belgrade.

The Serbian giants have drawn Maltese side Floriana FC in the preliminary qualifying round.

And the 24-year-old has set a target of reaching the group stage with the Red-Whites.

“This is going to be my first Europa League outing and I am very glad for that,” Frimpong told footballmadeinghana.

“I’m looking forward to get to the group stages then we will see what happens next."

He made 18 league appearances after joining the side in January.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)