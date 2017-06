Ghanaian defender Abraham Akwasi Frimpong has returned to Red Star Belgrade for pre-season.

The 24-year-old has returned to Serbia after ending his summer holidays in his native country.

Frimpong, who joined the Serbian giants in the winter transfer window, is expected to be key for the side this season.

He featured 16 times in the Superliga as his side secured qualification to the Europa League last term.

