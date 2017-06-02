Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom on Burnley's radar

English Premiership outfit Burnley have expressed interest in signing Andy Yiadom from Barnsley in the summer transfer window, according to media reports.

The 24-year-old, who made 33 appearances for Barnsley in the English Championship in the season gone by, has emerged as a top transfer target for the Clarets.

Earlier reports suggest that, Swansea City and Watford also showed interest in signing the Black Star defender. The Ghana international joined Barnsley from Barnet on a free transfer in 2016. Yiadom was a member of the Black Stars of Ghana squad that placed fourth at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

