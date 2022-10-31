Ghanaian defender Anton-Leander Donkor on target for Eintracht Braunschweig in away draw

Germany-born Ghanaian defender Anton-Leander Donkor netted his second goal of the season in the Bundesliga 2 for Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday.

The left-back was amongst the scorers when Braunschweig threw their lead to draw 2-2 with SV Sandhausen at the Hardtwaldstadion.

Veteran Nigerian forward Anthony Ujah got the breakthrough for Braunschweig in the early stages of the second half.

Sandhausen drew level in the 66th minute through defender Janik Bachmann.

Donkor restored the lead for Braunschweig nine minutes later when he connected a pass from Lion Lauderbach.

Sandhausen pulled parity with ten minutes to full-time with a goal from Germany-born Congolese midfielder David Kinsombi.

Braunschweig move a little further off the relegation zone after the draw as they lie at the 11th position while Sandhausen are in the drop zone at the 17th position.

Donkor has two goals in fourteen appearances for Braunschweig this campaign since the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

Donkor signed for Braunschweig during the summer transfer window from SV Waldhof Mannheim.