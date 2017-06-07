Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghanaian defender Bright Addae dreams of playing for English champions Chelsea

Published on: 07 June 2017

Ghanaian defender Bright Addae says he has 'personal ambition' to play for English side Chelsea.

Addae, who plays for Serie B side Ascoli, says it would be a dream to play for the Blues.

The ex-Ghana Under-20 defender impressed for the Italian second-tier side last season.

“Chelsea Football Club has been my dream club and I will love to wear the famous Blue colours at one stage in my career," he said

"It will be dream career if I get the platform to wear the colours of my childhood club."

The Ghanaian is currently on holiday in his native country.

