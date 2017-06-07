Ghanaian defender Bright Addae dreams of playing for English champions Chelsea

Ghanaian defender Bright Addae says he has 'personal ambition' to play for English side Chelsea.

Addae, who plays for Serie B side Ascoli, says it would be a dream to play for the Blues.

The ex-Ghana Under-20 defender impressed for the Italian second-tier side last season.

“Chelsea Football Club has been my dream club and I will love to wear the famous Blue colours at one stage in my career," he said

"It will be dream career if I get the platform to wear the colours of my childhood club."

The Ghanaian is currently on holiday in his native country.

