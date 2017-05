Ghanaian defender Bright Addai has signed a two-year contract extension with Serie B side Ascoli.

Addai, 24, has been rewarded with an improved contract following impressive turnout.

The former Ghana youth defender joined the Italian second-tier side from Parma three seasons ago where he has made 97 appearances and scored seven goals in the process.

The new deal will keep him at the club until summer 2019.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)