Ghana defender Dennis Appiah ruled out of Anderlecht's Europa League clash against St Petersburg

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has been ruled out of Anderlecht clash against Zenit Saint Petersburg in the return leg of the UEFA Europa clash on Thursday.

The 24-year-old failed with the squad to Russia ahead of the reverse fixture.

The French-born Ghanaian is nursing an injury, meaning he will miss the clash in Russia.

However, it's unclear if he will be fit ahead of their league clash against Genk on Sunday.

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong bagged a sensational brace for the Belgian giants in the first leg tie last week.

