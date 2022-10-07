Ghanaian defender Edwin Frimpong Manso scores again to propel St. George to victory in Ethiopia

Ghanaian defender Edwin Frimpong Manso scored his second goal of the new season in the Ethiopian Premier League on Thursday to propel St. George SA to a vital win.

The St. George captain scored the only goal of the match as the defending champions beat Ethio Electric SC at the Bahir Dar International Stadium.

Frimpong Manso has now made it two goals in two games since the 2022-23 kicked off last week.

He scored one of the goals when they walloped newly-promoted Ethiopian Insurance Corporation FC 7-1 in the opening day.

The former Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals man left it very late to carry the day for St. George to beat Ethio Electric.

Frimpong Manso scored in stoppage time to seal the victory for the champions after heading home a freekick by Ethiopia international Remedan Yesouf.

St. George jumps into an early lead on the league standings with six points and plus seven goals.