Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim impresses in Caen victory in France

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim impressed in Caen's Ligue 2 victory over Rodez AF in French Ligue 2 on Saturday.

Ntim brought intensity to the commitment and quality of the recovery, which helped Caen win three points at home.

The French media praised his performance, claiming that he can help Caen gain promotion to Ligue 1. Caen are currently seventh in Ligue 2, three points separating them and promotion spot.

He arrived at the club from Valenciennes in the summer and has proved to be a great acquisition so far.

Ntim scored a brilliant goal on his debut before injury forced him to miss six games.

He recovered earlier this month and has yet to miss a game, making three successive appearances.