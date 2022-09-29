GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 29 September 2022
Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim nearing injury return
Emmanuel NTIM of Caen leaves the pitch injured during the Ligue 2 BKT match between SM Caen and EA Guingamp at Stade Michel D'Ornano on August 20, 2022 in Caen, France. (Photo by Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim is nearing full fitness after being sidelined by injury.

Ntim has been spotted in training this week but has not completed the full sessions as he takes time to work his way back.

The right-back will be unavailable for Caen's match against Quevilly-Rouen Métropole this weekend.

The 26-year-old was forced off just few minutes after scoring on his debut for Caen in the 4-1 win against Guingamp on August 20.

Ntim sustained a groin injury that has seen him miss Caen's last five games in the French Ligue 2.

Emmanuel Ntim signed a three-year contract with Caen this summer until June 2025.

 

